Falcon And The Winter Soldier May Return In Black Panther 2

Thanks to the huge number of high-profile and expensive shows announced for Disney Plus, the synergy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is only set to grow stronger in the future. Previous Marvel Television offerings like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the canceled Netflix shows were only tangentially connected to the movies at best, but with Kevin Feige now overseeing all of the studio’s creative development, the big and small screen aspects of the MCU will be linked closer than ever before.

The first Disney Plus series to hail from the world’s biggest franchise will be The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is set to see Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes continue to deal with the fallout from Avengers: Endgame, with Sam inheriting the mantle of Captain America set to be a major plot point. How the show will tie into the larger MCU is anybody’s guess at this point, but apparently, the duo could be set to make their return to the big screen in Ryan Coogler’s highly-anticipated Black Panther 2.

At least, that’s according to sources close to WGTC, the same ones who told us that WB was developing a Green Lantern TV show and that Marvel considered recasting Hawkeye, both of which turned out to be true. As such, we have no reason to doubt it.

It should be noted that nothing is finalized at this point, with the Wakanda-set sequel still in the process of being written, but regardless of how the narrative of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier turns out, it wouldn’t be too difficult to bring the title characters back into the movies as part of T’Challa’s supporting cast.

Obviously, Bucky has history with the technologically-advanced nation, having gone into hiding in Wakanda following the events of Captain America: Civil War, with Shuri even creating him a shiny new bionic arm for his troubles. There’s been little news on Black Panther 2 following the project’s official announcement besides a possible working title, but Sam and Bucky have proven themselves to be reliable allies in the past, and it would make sense for the duo to answer T’Challa’s call if he finds himself in need of some backup.

For now, though, this remains only a possibility as the film is still being developed. But as soon as we learn more, we’ll be sure to let you know.