Gorgeous Fan Art Imagines The MCU’s Secret Wars Movie

Avengers: Endgame was billed as the most ambitious crossover event in history, but that’s something fans of superhero literature may disagree with. Marvel’s Secret Wars saw both the Avengers and X-Men transported to a place called the Battleworld, where they faced off against a vast selection of villains from each of their universes. With the future of the MCU open-ended now that Endgame has concluded the Avengers film series, there’s a gap in the market for a new tentpole. So, why not this?

Instagram fan artist BossLogic has imagined what a Secret Wars movie would look like if it were directed by the Russo brothers – essentially if made in the style of Endgame. And you can check out his work for yourself in the gallery down below. As always, it’s very impressive.

Some fan art is for fun, some is taken seriously, some is completely off the wall, and some just isn’t very good. This one’s fun, but it makes sense, too. The Russos have already proven their ability to handle projects of this size and if a Secret Wars movie ever did get made (more on that below), their names would be first on the list to direct it. More importantly though, it’s just cool to see more posters in the style of their films.

What would you make of a Secret Wars movie directed by the Russos, though? Drop a comment below with your thoughts on the idea. On the face of it, such a prospect seems purely in the realms of fantasy, but that’s not entirely the case. Last November, we heard that Marvel were in the early stages of developing a film based on the comic book event and within the last week, brothers Joe and Anthony have both iterated their passion for it. So, you never know.