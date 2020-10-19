Here’s How Emma Stone Could Look As The MCU’s Spider-Gwen

Despite being one of the most integral parts of the Spider-Man mythology, Gwen Stacy has never been used to her full potential in the live-action movies. Bryce Dallas Howard played the character in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3, but she was positioned as more of a damsel in distress that required rescuing rather than a fully realized person, although there’s every chance her involvement in the fourth installment would have been much more substantial had it not been abandoned entirely.

Meanwhile, though there are many things to criticize about The Amazing Spider-Man duology, Emma Stone’s performance as Gwen isn’t one of them. Both movies were plagued by some pretty major narrative and script issues, but the chemistry between Stone and Andrew Garfield greatly elevated the material, despite many fans feeling that her death was poorly handled and never lived up to the heartbreaking and shocking moment that it’s been depicted as in numerous other adaptations.

Of course, most of the talk surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3 has focused on Garfield and Tobey Maguire reprising their respective roles, but some new fan art from Venomhology now imagines the Academy Award winning actress also making a return as her costumed alter ego Spider-Gwen, which you can check out below.

New Fan Art Imagines Emma Stone's Return As Spider-Gwen 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Hailee Steinfeld voiced Spider-Gwen in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and will be back for the upcoming sequel, but the idea of having Emma Stone show up as the live-action version of the costumed crime fighter is an interesting one. That being said, Spider-Man 3 is more than likely going to have enough costumed web-slingers on the scene without adding another one into the mix, even if it would be warmly welcomed by the fans who loved her previous work as Gwen.