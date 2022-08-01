Home / movies

Fan theory believes Ned Leeds will become MCU’s Venom

Image: Sony

We’ve had but a smidgen of symbiote madness in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with fans constantly wondering when it’ll properly show up, and now there’s a theory that Peter Parker’s best friend Ned Leeds could become Venom in future Spider-Man movies.

Played by one of the internet’s favorites, Jacob Batalon, the “CEO of Sex” from memes himself, Ned Leeds has seemingly been geared up over several films to be a long-term character arc in Spider-Man’s Marvel Cinematic Universe stories. His best friend and “guy in the chair”, he lost all memory of his best friend Peter Parker after the climactic decision in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Fans have generally assumed he’ll become Hobgoblin as Leeds has done in the comic books, but perhaps a twist of fate is on its way and our symbiote villain will be his former best friend. A new fan theory by Redditor /u/YungRonald75 has posited it could all be leading up to Ned Leeds as Venom.

Ned COULD be the MCU’s Venom. from FanTheories

The appearance of Tom Hardy’s Venom and confirmation that the symbiote shares a multiversal hivemind does mean it’s entirely possible that the symbiote will empower its wearer with the knowledge of Spider-Man’s identity. The symbiote has appeared in three Spider-Man films so far, with it taking on Tobey Maguire’s webhead in Spider-Man 3, and being shown ever-so-briefly in The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s villain origin basement.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe isn’t against drastic changes and new concepts, with things like Vulture being the father of one of Peter’s classmates being a new addition to the lore. Handling the symbiote arc will take time to do correctly, but with Secret Wars coming up soon, it’d make sense for Spider-Man to adorn the black suit as he did in the 80s comic event.

Tom Hardy’s Venom will continue his absurd character arc, with Venom 3 in production with Andy Serkis returning as director.