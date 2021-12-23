Fans are debating which of Scarlet Witch’s MCU costumes is the best

For many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch has transformed over the years from merely a footnote of a cameo in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron to a sympathetic and powerful. yet flawed. leading heroine in her own right with this year’s excellent Disney Plus original series, WandaVision.

With the character slated to play a prominent role in the forthcoming Marvel movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, (for which a trailer just dropped Wednesday), fans are now debating what version of the supernaturally gifted character’s costume is the best.

Over on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit on the social media site Reddit, one user’s comparison photo of all of Wanda Maximoff’s main costume changes garnered considerable popularity in a very short period of time, gaining more than 14,000 upvotes in just seven hours as of press time. The photo in question shows Wanda’s costume evolution in four stages, from left to right: Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, WandaVision, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

New Scarlet Witch costume, compared to previous versions. from marvelstudios Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch costume evolves over the years beginning with (from left to right) Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), WandaVision (2021), and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

No matter which costume you think is the best, it’s clear the aesthetic evolution has changed from something like a motorcyclist’s leather-clad outfit, which might not look out of place in one of the original X-Men films from the 2000s, to something more nuanced and varied both in terms of fabric choice and more comics-accurate design. For our money, we’d say Marvel is on the right track with Wanda’s improved costume changes.

And for those who really want a one-to-one recreation from the comics, there’s always Wanda’s Halloween costume from WandaVision to keep you satisfied.

Wanda Maximoff’s Halloween costume in WandaVision.

What Scarlet Witch costume in the MCU do you think is the best? Leave it in the comments below.