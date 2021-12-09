With the recent news from Marvel Boss Kevin Feige confirming Charlie Cox would be returning as Daredevil, reprising his role from the Netflix show of the same name, to be put into the fold of the Marvel Cinematic Universe officially, many fans have been speculating whether the blind lawyer Matt Murdock would be making his premiere in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Though there’s currently no official confirmation for the hero’s appearance in the Tom Holland-helmed threequel, that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from churning out claims he will be in the movie that releases next week.

However, one eagle-eyed Marvel fan on Reddit has pointed out a strange connection that the webslinger and the Man Without Fear.

Over on the MarvelStudios subreddit, user CrvanProduct posted two photos seemingly shot at the same location in New York City. However, one of the images was from Netflix’s 2015 Daredevil show and the other was during a scene from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, starring Tobey Maguire from 2002.

“I recently rewatched the Daredevil series and happen to notice a very familiar and iconic location for one of the scenes,” the user said.

Both scenes took place on a roof yard in the city, with one screenshot being of Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin and another image being of Maguire’s Spidey speaking with Kirsten Dunst’s MJ. Check out the images for yourself below:

Fans are noticing a crazy link between 'Spider-Man' and 'Daredevil' 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While both Daredevil and Spider-Man took place in New York City, making it somewhat unsurprising that some overlapping sets may have been used, the tidbit still wets our beak for what characters may cameo when Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters Dec. 17.