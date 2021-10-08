Fans Are Roasting The Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Trailer

It’s always exciting to hear something new is coming from the mind of Akira Toriyama and Toei Animation. So when NYCC attendees were given a first look at Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, people eagerly went to give it a watch. But while fans are excited to see Piccolo get a bigger role and Broly make a return, there was one thing just about everyone seems to hate — the animation.

Super Hero features a new art style rendered in 3D that not everyone can seem to get behind. Unfortunately, most people didn’t think it was a good enough standard for such an iconic series.

Nah y’all can keep that CGI low frame rate shit. This can’t be the new standard!! #DragonBallSuperSuperHero pic.twitter.com/SHSSBOrssm — ForneverWorld (@ForneverWorld) October 7, 2021

A few Redditors compared it to video game graphics — in a bad way.

Others immediately compared it to the last movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which they claim had a superior style.

It’s REALLY gonna take some time getting use too the new art direction. The one from the last Broly was LITERALLY PERFECT. — Chris DeRose is LOOKNG for WORK (@ScratchyDerose) October 7, 2021

What do you think of the new CG-focused direction that was decided for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? Let us know!