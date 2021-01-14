Outside of his career-defining role as the Terminator and a trio of cameos in the Expendables franchise, Conan is the only character Arnold Schwarzenegger has played more than once, and even then he hasn’t thrown on the loincloth since 1984’s subpar sequel Conan the Destroyer despite regularly talking up the potential of a third installment ever since he left office as the Governor of California and returned to acting.

John Milius’ 1982 original remains a sword and sorcery camp classic, one that served as the springboard for Schwarzenegger’s ascent up the Hollywood A-list, but a third outing has remained firmly lodged in development hell. As recently as the summer of 2019, the action icon revealed that he’d spoken with Milius about King Conan, but when it was announced last year that Netflix had acquired the rights to the character and almost instantly placed a live-action TV show into development, the chances of it happening became slimmer than ever.

However, the chatter has started up once again after the 73 year-old brandished the hero’s iconic sword in a video he posted to social media denouncing the Capitol riots, and fans have been clamoring for King Conan once again, as you can see from the reactions below.

Bring back (King) Conan! We need that sword to be tempered once again. — Fernando Tabet (@fernandotabet) January 11, 2021

Thank for the video, Governor! Btw, no more Terminator films—I want to see KING CONAN finally filmed! — Gary Keyes (@RX552VBK) January 12, 2021

This reminds me, where in the hell is our King Conan movie? C'mon @Schwarzenegger let us have one more. https://t.co/qPSIjyHmYK — Nick🎉Bringon2021!!🎉 (@MuteMtMn) January 11, 2021

Well said King Conan! pic.twitter.com/XqfFMJiGl6 — Rick Lawson (@RickLawson1) January 10, 2021

When he took out the sword I just kept thinking … They really need to make that long rumored Conan sequel King Conan. But that is another story — jaycee (@jaycee72642246) January 10, 2021

If this is what finally gets us a John Milius-penned "King Conan" movie, then so be it! — Andrew Patrick Nelson (@DrAPNelson) January 10, 2021

Somebody in Hollywood needs to get a bunch a money together and make King Conan asap. — Jesse LeBourdais (@JesseLeBourdais) January 10, 2021

I want the aged King Conan movie so bad. Please @Schwarzenegger make it happen! https://t.co/r5sY1XZe23 — Living Deliciously (@Bates_MotelMT) January 10, 2021

I really wish the King Conan film starring @Schwarzenegger wasn't cancelled. — AndyB (@Andy_666) January 10, 2021

I call for those in power to greenlight a King Conan movie. — No Oddjobz (@nooddjobz) January 10, 2021

If this isn't proof we're ready for KING CONAN, I don't know what is. — Peter Pantsless Geraci (@PnxNotDed) January 10, 2021

We need King Conan now — TachyonTransmitter (@TachyonTransmi2) January 10, 2021

Folks would definitely love to watch King Conan crush his enemies, see them driven before him and hear the lamentations of their women one more time before he hangs up the sword for good, and after his first ever starring role in a small screen series was picked up by Netflix after they acquired his big budget globetrotting spy show, a potential cameo in the platform’s Conan project can’t be definitively ruled out at this stage.