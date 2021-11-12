Fans Can Barely Contain Their Disney Plus Day Excitement

A quick glance at social media makes it abundantly clear that the hype train for Disney Plus Day has officially left the station, and it’s barreling full speed ahead into living rooms, mobile devices and computers all around the world.

As expected, most of the focus has fallen largely on the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars, where fingers everywhere remain firmly crossed that production stills, footage, sizzle reels and trailers for all of the platform’s biggest exclusives are on the way sooner rather than later.

Obviously, the Mouse House has many more strings to its bow of content than those two aforementioned brands, with Twitter already blowing up at the prospect of Disney Plus Day, hours before the festivities kick into high gear.

Having amassed a customer base of almost 120 million households in two years, the unstoppable expansion of Disney Plus has been impressive to witness. Nearly every single analyst seems confident that it’ll usurp Netflix as the market leader in the streaming wars eventually, which is completely feasible given the sheer volume of recognizable brands and properties at the company’s disposal.

Speaking of Netflix, Red Notice is looking to dominate the conversation having just landed, but the Disney Plus Day bombshells we’re betting on arriving in rapid succession will have something to say about that.