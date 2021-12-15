Fans can’t get over Gohan in ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ key visual

Dragon Ball Super fans are going Super Saiyan on the internet today in reaction to the unveiling of the official visual for the upcoming spin-off film slated for release next year, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

But it isn’t just Earth’s mightiest heroes, the Z Fighters, banding together once again to defend the world that has people’s scouters charting over 9,000 — it’s the look of Gohan front and center in the image.

'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' official movie visual 📸 pic.twitter.com/k1EnPmu4D4 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) December 14, 2021

For many people who grew up watching Dragon Ball Z in the 1990s on either then-UPN or Cartoon Network, it was our first real introduction to anime in general. And during that show, of which Dragon Ball Super is a continuation, the character of Gohan — the son of the protagonist Goku — was teased from the very onset as an unfathomably powerful warrior.

Gohan’s badassery seemed to peak before he even graduated high school, however, with his arc culminating in being the only one powerful enough to defeat the evil android known as Cell. During that final confrontation, Gohan sported a signature purple gi (a holdover from his days training with Piccolo), sharply focused eyes, and intimidating, spikey hair cut.

Since that time, Gohan has steadily leaned more heavily into the scholarly and family-centered side of life, however, trading in his warrior’s costume for an increasingly dorky-looking wardrobe and overall style over the years.

But that look he sported with an edge to it is finally back, apparently. And it looks a lot like where his style from the Cell saga left off, but grown-up this time.

Gohan with his Cell Games outfit 😱 pic.twitter.com/qaSNcNvgYk — Fandom (@getFANDOM) December 14, 2021

Fans were vocally appreciative of the long-overdue glow-up.

Gohan front and center looking like he’s coming out of the cell games but adult? Aight, I’m in. pic.twitter.com/BeLhKcN3oq — Alejandro Saab (@KaggyFilms) December 14, 2021

The new DragonBall super movie poster has gohan front and center. And he looks like he is ready to throw hands instead of books. I love it here. I’m gonna cry. https://t.co/CNRQfsxi5Q — Mightykeef (@MightyKeef) December 14, 2021

Even Gohan’s face and hairline seemed to be an upgrade. Not to mention throwing that geeky green tracksuit in the trash.

The “new” gi is cool but they finally got Gohan’s face and hairline fixed



Truly the upgrade of the century pic.twitter.com/ouZkalpX0H — Frank “Salad” Heffley 🥗 (@SaladSaiyan) December 14, 2021

I'm so happy Gohan is back, he's gotta be in his ultimate form since he reawakened it in the TOP and has the sharper eyes/bang. Mad excited for this movie 😩🔥 pic.twitter.com/N9jNvfr3Z9 — SLO (@SLOplays) December 14, 2021

Many agreed; it’s been a while since we’ve seen this version of the GOAT-han.

OUR BOI GOHAN RIGHT IN FRONT OF THE MOVIE POSTER.



ITS BEEN SO LONG GOAT😭💜 https://t.co/WkuLuo87C8 pic.twitter.com/75vR8LQEjs — 🔴LIVE: GamesCage – Hype Guy (@OnTheDownLoTho) December 14, 2021

Of course, some die-hard Gohan Stans didn’t hesitate to point out he’s been a total unit this whole time.

I swear Gohan ain't ever had a bad fit bro



He look good on ALL OF THEM pic.twitter.com/RCqRDRUwxM — Phoebe (@tfwPhoebe) December 14, 2021

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will premiere in 2022.