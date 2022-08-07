Fans debate who can really be called the MCU’s smartest person

It’s brains versus… brains, as social media debates a never-ending topic: who is the MCU’s smartest character?

Whether it’s in the comics or on screens both big and small, Marvel has a revolving door of characters dubbed “the world’s smartest person.” The usual suspects tend to be the top inventors of the Marvel-616 Universe: Mister Fantastic, Doctor Doom, Bruce Banner, Hank Pym, and Tony Stark.

Between Reddit and Twitter, this has been a raging battle since the MCU was created. One Redditor posed the question along with the choices: Professor Hulk, Peter Parker, Rocket Raccoon, Shuri, or someone else.

The nominees came pouring in, with users listing Bruce Banner, the Eternals’ Phastos, Pym, and Reed Richards among others. User juances19 wrote:

“Banner managed to create some weird ‘inverted’ time machine. Even if wasn’t what he originally planned, I’d say it’s a technological marvel greater than everything else the others have made. My vote goes to him or Pym for designing the original tunnel.”

Meanwhile, user Thatlad had thoughts on the original Ant-Man, Hank Pym.

“Dude invented tech that goes against physics, figured out how to communicate and control insects, travel to a different realm and he avoided shield/hydra for decades.”

As Reddit debated the smartest person in the MCU, Twitter had one clear favorite: Shuri. It’s an easy case to make, given that Joe and Anthony Russo have said she is the MCU’s most intelligent character.

Ain't Shuri the smartest person in the MCU? Hasn't she been 2nd in line for the throne her whole life? Didn't she fight Killmonger? Didn't she fight in Endgame?! Stop this. https://t.co/l4VE8idSYc — Dimples on my hip, stretch marks on my tits (@_shaaaun_) July 29, 2022

matthew she fought thanos’s army and is canonically the smartest person in the entire MCU . She wholeass MADE the suit T’Challa wore and had to teach him how to use it. maybe she should do the same thing to you and teach you how to think before spewing bullshit ❤️ https://t.co/P0uLdwaiwu pic.twitter.com/qpefXxb4Af — emily (@IaszIos) July 30, 2022

Despite all the love for Shuri, one Twitter user found evidence that while she is in the top two, maybe she isn’t the single smartest human on Earth-616.

Shuri is the smartest person in the MCU period.https://t.co/0ZdV4oMRX7 — Kita🇹🇹 (@King1Kita) July 30, 2022

Until Kevin Feige declares a winner, this argument will continue well beyond the last days of the MCU.