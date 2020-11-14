Home / movies

Fans Are Debating If Iron Man 2 Is Better Than Batman V Superman

On the surface, there doesn’t seem to be much shared ground between the MCU’s Iron Man 2 and the DCEU’s Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice other than the fact they’re the second installments in the respective cinematic universes and both ultimately suffered from trying too hard to expand the world around them instead of focusing on their own narratives.

However, because people will argue over just about anything on the internet these days, a debate has sprung up about whether or not Jon Favreau’s disappointing sequel or Zack Snyder’s overstuffed epic is the better movie. Iron Man 2 is widely regarded as one of the weaker entries in the MCU’s back catalogue, while DCEU supporters have always backed Batman V Superman as being underappreciated.

Both clearly have their supporters, but the more light-hearted return of Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark can’t be directly compared to the relentlessly grim and gritty aesthetic of Ben Affleck’s debut as Batman given the vast tonal difference between the two. Still, that hasn’t stopped folks from arguing over which is better and you check out some of the reactions to either side of the debate below.

The Ultimate Edition of Batman V Superman results in a much better and more cohesive movie, while Iron Man 2 remains pigeonholed by a theatrical cut that relies far too heavily on hinting at what’s to come. Of course, both blockbusters fall into many of the same traps that come with trying to rush an interconnected mythology into existence without laying enough of the groundwork beforehand, but when they combined to earn almost $1.5 billion at the box office, you can’t argue with the results regardless of which side of the divide fans are currently falling on.

