Fans demand a ‘Barbie’ teaser after ‘Oppenheimer’ makes the first move

Much has been made of the cinematic battle of the century that’s set to go down on July 21 of next year, when Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer goes head-to-head with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie in the ultimate example of cinematic counter-programming.

One is the hotly-anticipated latest feature from one of the most consistently acclaimed (and Academy Award-nominated) directors in the business, with a star-studded ensemble cast bringing a string of historically important figures to the big screen in a project that has the potential to win near-universal critical and commercial acclaim, while the other is Oppenheimer.

After the teaser for Nolan’s next effort was attached to Universal stablemate NOPE, it was only a matter of time before it landed online. That day was today, and almost as soon as the brief promo was made available to the masses, fans were demanding that Barbie retaliate as next summer’s blockbuster battle continues to heat up.

greta gerwig is obligated to drop a barbie teaser right now. the oppenheimer teaser cannot go unchallenged. — dee⚡️is waiting for her nexus event (@thislilstangirl) July 28, 2022

Blonde trailer here.

Oppenheimer teaser here.



Barbie teaser where? — David Nathan W (@dnwilliams) July 28, 2022

now that we have the oppenheimer teaser where's the barbie one 🥱 — jas ☁️ (@inmotionmp3) July 28, 2022

oppenheimer and blonde teaser trailers out.. only missing barbie now — running up that bill (@tiredspacedog) July 28, 2022

Margot Robbie as Barbie 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Now, where is the #Barbie teaser?#Oppenheimer — Leomelette du fromage in the Danger Zone (@LeoooPrn) July 28, 2022

It doesn’t seem fair that Oppenheimer has a teaser trailer and we got nothing for Barbie yet. — ✨aspiring it girl ✨ (@ohvickyno) July 28, 2022

Ok first of all HOW DARE YOU RUN A TEASER FOR CHRISTOPHER NOLAN’S OPPENHEIMER AFTER MS KIDMAN’S INTRODUCTION. MS KIDMAN IS THERE TO INTRODUCE THE FILM, NOT YOUR STUPID LITTLE PROMOTIONAL MATERIAL FOR YOUR FUTURE FLOP OF A FILM, BARBIE IS GOING TO BLOW YOU OUT OF THE FUCKING WATER — Alex (@nightshadezero) July 27, 2022

Of course, Barbie is still in the midst of production as the myriad of set photos and videos to have made their way online have shown, but things are reaching the end of the road after several talents on either side of the camera bid farewell to the plastic world. It would be on-brand for Barbie to embrace the war against Oppenheimer, but we’ll just need to wait and see if Gerwig bites to continue the competition that we didn’t ask for or weren’t expecting, but are damn sure glad we got.

Less than one year from today, theaters around the world will be jam-packed, but which title takes precedence?