DC Fans Think Henry Cavill Would Be Treated Better If He Joined The MCU

DC fans aren’t ready to let Henry Cavill go as Superman, but if it has to happen then they want to see him take on a role in the MCU instead.

Warner Bros. has been working on a Man of Steel reboot for the past few months, and the fandom had mixed feelings about it from the off, but the backlash got a lot stronger yesterday. A new exposé about the movie dropped on Cavill’s birthday, which just brought everyone’s anger at WB replacing the British star into focus.

To be fair, this reboot – which will be fronted by a black actor – doesn’t necessarily preclude Henry from appearing as his Clark Kent ever again. Dwayne Johnson is even believed to be fighting to get him in the Black Adam films. That said, much like Robert Pattinson’s hiring spelled that Ben Affleck was no longer the main Dark Knight of the DCEU, this new Superman does mean that Cavill will be shifted aside, and the fans aren’t here for it.

As you can see below, they’re calling for Kevin Feige to reach out to the Justice League actor and invite him to join the Marvel universe, with many seeming to think he’ll be treated much better over at the House of Ideas.

The Sentry – a Superman-alike hero on Marvel’s roster – seems to be a popular choice for the star.

Alternatively, Hercules is another good option.

The specific part, though, seems to be less important for folks than just seeing Cavill do his thing in the MCU.

It’s time to hop on that train.

It needs to happen ASAP.

Various rumors have pointed to Henry Cavill having already entered into talks with Marvel, with it possible that he’s in the running for Hercules. Captain Britain is another one he may be up for, but either way, it would be a major coup if Feige and co. could poach one of DC’s biggest stars over to their side, and if he really is being pushed out as Superman, then maybe it will happen.

