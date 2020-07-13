New Avengers: Endgame Theory Connects Iron Man To Black Panther

A new fan theory about Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame suggests how Tony Stark built his nanotech suits for the battle on Titan and the Battle of Earth.

The journey of the MCU through the years has been one of evolution, even visually embodied through Tony Stark donning a fresh suit with new exciting features in every instalment. This tradition reached its pinnacle in the penultimate movie of the Infinity Saga, where Iron Man revealed his nano suit. When the Avengers and the Guardians fight Thanos on Titan, we see the full range of Tony’s abilities in his new suit. And in fairness, it was pretty badass since he managed to challenge the Mad Titan, who already had four of the Infinity Stones. The hero changed his suit one last time in Endgame and while we didn’t see a whole lot of new features from the Mark LXXXV, it did help Tony keep up against Thanos when the Big Three decided to take him on.

But how did he make these improvements in such a short span? Well, according to a new fan theory on Reddit, Tony had access to Wakanda’s Vibranium. Think about it: at the end of Black Panther, T’Challa decides to unveil his kingdom to the world and even share their technology with them. So, what stopped Iron Man from buying Vibranium and using it to advance his tech? He even repaired Captain America’s shield before returning it in Endgame, confirming that he indeed used Vibranium in his new machinations.

Iron Man and T’Challa rarely interacted, but it’d make sense that the king of Wakanda supplied his fellow superhero with a stash of Vibranium. And if not for that, another compelling piece evidence is the fact that the visual effects for Tony’s nanotech in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame are eerily similar to what we’ve seen in Black Panther’s suit over the years.

Tell us though, what are your thoughts on this theory? And would you like to see another MCU hero don Iron Man’s advanced suit in the future? Sound off below.