Fans miserable over rumored cameos cut from ‘No Way Home’

There are tons of rumors that have circulated around Spider-Man: No Way Home from various sources, but fans seemed to be particularly bummed out by this one. According to a Patreon post by Daniel Richtman, who is known across the internet for his various inside scoops on movies, both Emma Stone and Kirsten Dunst were going to have cameos in the film but were cut from the plans due to COVID-19.

We do know that Emma Stone confirmed she was not involved with the film when rumors emerged that she might return to the Spider-Verse for No Way Home. “I have heard those rumors. I don’t know if I’m supposed to say anything, but I’m not involved. I’m not. I don’t know what you’re supposed to respond as an alumnus.”

While Kirsten Dunst was also eager to make a comeback, saying, “I would do it. Why not? That would be fun. I would never say no to something like that. I’d be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies,” she has never been confirmed, either.

Even with there being no way to know if these rumors are true, fans are still miserable over the fact that the two may have had a chance to appear in the movie at all, with one using a screenshot from the new No Way Home Hyundai commercial to express their sadness.

Many in particular mourned the possibility of Andrew Garfield reuniting with his love once more under unusual circumstances, with one declaring, “EMMA SHOULD’VE BEEN IN IT.”

While we aren’t sure we agree, one user thought this was the worst thing that came out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Would you have liked to see Emma Stone and/or Kirsten Dunst return in some way in Spider-Man: No Way Home? Sound off in the comments!