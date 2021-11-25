Vincent D’Onofrio’s performance as Wilson Fisk across all three seasons of Netflix’s Daredevil is without a doubt one of the greatest and most memorable villainous turns we’ve ever seen in the superhero genre, so it’s no wonder fans are clamoring to see him return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

If you believe the hype, it could be happening as soon as Hawkeye‘s fifth episode. If you don’t believe that hype, then it’s coming in spinoff series Echo. If that hype still isn’t to your liking, then there’s Spider-Man 4. Or a show all of his own. The point is, we’ve been hearing it so often, that we’re best not buying into the rumors until we see it for ourselves.

However, an interesting slice of scuttlebutt has gripped social media, after an unconfirmed and uncorroborated report, along with a purported ‘behind the scenes’ image that’s almost certainly fake, put forth the notion that the MCU’s canonical Kingpin is going to be brought to life via a combination of D’Onofrio, prosthetics and CGI.

Apparently this is what kingpin is gonna look like in the mcu…. Take dis with a grain of salt tho pic.twitter.com/5BsObmjAGR — T.W.K (@gansta_a) November 25, 2021

It's been known for two months that Kingpin is gonna be fatter and larger in MCU based on Lizzie Hill report. #Kingpin #Hawkeye #Marvel pic.twitter.com/hPX3D4VX41 — EMPEROR BOSS (@GodEmperorBoss) November 25, 2021

It's Back To Basics For Matt Murdock In New Daredevil Season 3 Photos 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Okay so basically Kingpin is going to look like this with CGI or some like that. I mean like comic accurate , that’s what Kingpin gonna look👀👀MCU is making everything accurate🔥🔥🔥that’s why I have high hope for Kang the conqueror MCU design. pic.twitter.com/BPJ6Vw0YXF — sᴏʀᴜᴛᴏ △◯☓□ (@DrDoomseries) November 25, 2021

WHY?!!! Vincent D’Onofrio was the perfect Kingpin. He’s the best villain to come out of the MCU and one of the best on screen comic book movie/TV villains period. Why try to fix something that was never broken? https://t.co/zovnd8O0xX — ﾌ乇ㄥ卂几| 山|ㄥㄥ|卂爪丂 (@jelani82) November 25, 2021

Kingpin is gonna look like this in MCU, he would be fatter and would be kinda larger in MCU not the one you see in that edit. #Kingpin #Marvel https://t.co/LAEnfsbxTm pic.twitter.com/qBc6I5B0Oy — EMPEROR BOSS (@GodEmperorBoss) November 25, 2021

if the hawkeye show ruins the best onscreen villain the mcu now has, kingpin, with stupid unfunny one liners (like zemo in tfatws) i will kms #hawkeye — xx (@thspctclrnw) November 25, 2021

Get ready to see this version of Kingpin pic.twitter.com/5mu0KVONnT — RPK (@RPK_NEWS1) November 24, 2021

It would be jarring at best and completely laughable at worst if this were the road Marvel were to go down in bringing Kingpin back to our screens, but as always, we’ve got no idea whether or not D’Onofrio is being lined up for a most glorious comeback, so don’t read too much into it just yet.