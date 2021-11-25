Fans of Netflix’s ‘Daredevil’ are furious over Kingpin’s rumored MCU redesign
Vincent D’Onofrio’s performance as Wilson Fisk across all three seasons of Netflix’s Daredevil is without a doubt one of the greatest and most memorable villainous turns we’ve ever seen in the superhero genre, so it’s no wonder fans are clamoring to see him return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
If you believe the hype, it could be happening as soon as Hawkeye‘s fifth episode. If you don’t believe that hype, then it’s coming in spinoff series Echo. If that hype still isn’t to your liking, then there’s Spider-Man 4. Or a show all of his own. The point is, we’ve been hearing it so often, that we’re best not buying into the rumors until we see it for ourselves.
However, an interesting slice of scuttlebutt has gripped social media, after an unconfirmed and uncorroborated report, along with a purported ‘behind the scenes’ image that’s almost certainly fake, put forth the notion that the MCU’s canonical Kingpin is going to be brought to life via a combination of D’Onofrio, prosthetics and CGI.
It would be jarring at best and completely laughable at worst if this were the road Marvel were to go down in bringing Kingpin back to our screens, but as always, we’ve got no idea whether or not D’Onofrio is being lined up for a most glorious comeback, so don’t read too much into it just yet.