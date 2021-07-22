Sony Reportedly Wants Kingpin For Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4

Tom Holland’s contract to play Spider-Man for Sony and Marvel Studios expires after the release of December’s No Way Home, but the actor has already made it clear he’s willing to stick around for as long as he’s wanted. However, looking at what we know about the upcoming threequel, it might be hard to top.

The leading man has described No Way Home as the single most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made, with various rumors pointing towards a multiversal Sinister Six making their way into the main Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline, forcing Holland’s Peter Parker to rope in Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s web-slingers to lend an assist.

A fourth installment couldn’t possibly hope to go any bigger, so maybe narrowing the focus would be the smartest move for the eventual Spider-Man 4. To that end, we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck was returning as Batman in The Flash long before it was confirmed – that Sony want Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin as the big bad.

The Netflix star has made it clear all it would take is one phonecall and he’d throw on the white suit of Wilson Fisk and come running, while he’s been heavily touted for a comeback over the last year or so. Interestingly, Sony control the movie rights to the character while Marvel are in charge of his television appearances, so Spider-Man 4 or a Sony-associated feature is the most likely way we’ll be getting D’Onofrio back on the big screen, but he’d still be free to make those Disney Plus appearances he’s been linked with so often since the MCU expanded into episodic storytelling on Disney Plus.