The Internet Wants Oscar Isaac As Gomez In Tim Burton’s Addams Family Show

The news that Tim Burton was working on a new show based on The Addams Family was hardly unexpected, and seems like an ideal fit for the aesthetic that the filmmaker has become famous for over the last 35 years. Charles Addams’ comic strip characters have been brought to live-action and animation countless times before since debuting in 1938, and finding a new way to approach the material is key to getting audiences on board with yet another new take.

Casting will be key, and as soon as the project was announced Johnny Depp instantly became the front-runner to play patriarch Gomez, which would be a sound if obvious choice given his penchant for playing charismatically eccentric figures and his long association with Burton that dates back three decades.

However, there’s now a groundswell of support gathering behind Oscar Isaac, even though he could soon find himself occupied with another TV show after entering negotiations to headline the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Moon Knight. Nonetheless, fans would love to see him get the chance to play Gomez Addams in live-action, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Look I’ve been thinking. If Oscar Isaac isn’t cast as Gomez Addams in a live action of The Addams Family after doing a perfect Gomez in the animated film, I’m going to riot. pic.twitter.com/0xb7ppk5TW — Ladee Danger (@Brttnymchlle) October 25, 2020

will never be happy knowing that Oscar Isaac was perfect for the role of gomez in a live action addams family movie. instead i got his voice and an ugly character design. betrayal does not even begin to cover it. — A𝙸𝙼𝙴𝙴: T𝙷𝙴 H𝙰𝙻𝙻𝙾𝚆𝚀𝚄𝙴𝙴𝙽 (@feelnoneofit) October 27, 2020

If a new live action Addams Family doesn't have Oscar Isaac as Gomez Addams in it I do not want it — Uni dropout Victor Frankenstein (@Lucian_Bold) October 27, 2020

Can we please get Oscar Isaac and Eva Green for the Addams Family tv show? I know people are asking for Johnny Depp but we should do Raul Julia justice and get a latinx in there to represent! His name is "Gomez" after all! #AddamsFamily — Brianna Rodriguez (@b_rodriguezart) October 27, 2020

New Addams Family live action series? I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again Oscar Isaac as Gomez Addams pic.twitter.com/xE0pMdk64e — nat (@riddlemenygma) October 22, 2020

Remember when they had Oscar Isaac play Gomez Addams in the ANIMATED version of The Addams Family? Wasted his whole face. — thot vader (@seaweedbrainafi) October 26, 2020

I keep seeing shit about Tim Burton wanting to make a live action Addams Family show and like if Oscar Isaac isn’t playing Gomez…then I don’t want it… — 𝘔𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘢 𝘚𝘵𝘦𝘸𝘢𝘳𝘵 (@bestfinalgirl) October 25, 2020

If Tim burton really is doing a live action Addams family. I need Oscar Isaac or Johnny Depp as Gomez. Eva Green or Sarah Paulson as Morticia or even Sophie Turner if they want to go a little younger with the role. — Andres (@AbstractSole) October 27, 2020

Honestly if Tim Burton’s Addams family doesn’t involve Oscar Isaac as Gomez and Eva Green as morticia. I don’t want it. pic.twitter.com/6LU0UpPOh9 — Carmen Melendez (@deathcab4carmen) October 26, 2020

The 41 year-old voiced Gomez in last year’s animated reboot, which was a surprisingly big hit at the box office after raking in over $200 million on a budget of just $24 million. A sequel is already confirmed to hit theaters next October and while the majority of the cast haven’t officially been confirmed, the likes of Charlize Theron and Chloe Grace Mortetz are expected to reprise their roles alongside Isaac. Whether he’d be interested in tackling the live-action and animated versions of The Addams Family at the same time is up for debate, but there’s no denying he’d be a solid choice.