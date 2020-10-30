Home / movies

The Internet Wants Oscar Isaac As Gomez In Tim Burton's Addams Family Show

The news that Tim Burton was working on a new show based on The Addams Family was hardly unexpected, and seems like an ideal fit for the aesthetic that the filmmaker has become famous for over the last 35 years. Charles Addams’ comic strip characters have been brought to live-action and animation countless times before since debuting in 1938, and finding a new way to approach the material is key to getting audiences on board with yet another new take.

Casting will be key, and as soon as the project was announced Johnny Depp instantly became the front-runner to play patriarch Gomez, which would be a sound if obvious choice given his penchant for playing charismatically eccentric figures and his long association with Burton that dates back three decades.

However, there’s now a groundswell of support gathering behind Oscar Isaac, even though he could soon find himself occupied with another TV show after entering negotiations to headline the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Moon Knight. Nonetheless, fans would love to see him get the chance to play Gomez Addams in live-action, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

The 41 year-old voiced Gomez in last year’s animated reboot, which was a surprisingly big hit at the box office after raking in over $200 million on a budget of just $24 million. A sequel is already confirmed to hit theaters next October and while the majority of the cast haven’t officially been confirmed, the likes of Charlize Theron and Chloe Grace Mortetz are expected to reprise their roles alongside Isaac. Whether he’d be interested in tackling the live-action and animated versions of The Addams Family at the same time is up for debate, but there’s no denying he’d be a solid choice.

