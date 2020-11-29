Home / movies

MCU Fans Pay Tribute To Chadwick Boseman On What Would’ve Been His 44th Birthday

The death of Chadwick Boseman at the age of just 43 this summer was a shock, and there’ve since been multiple tributes paid to the actor. Today would have been his 44th birthday, though, and we’re now seeing some high-profile memorials to his life, including Disney Plus updating the intro to Black Panther to celebrate the performer.

Boseman’s friends and fans have also taken to social media to share their own thoughts on the late star and below are just some of the many posts that people have put up to celebrate his life and the importance of the aforementioned film. As you can see, commenters have referenced his most notable roles, as well as his strong importance to African-American and other communities around the world.

Of course, questions still remain over how Marvel will move forward with Black Panther 2, but the general consensus so far is that Letitia Wright’s Shuri will take on the mantle of the Wakandan hero. In addition, T’Challa’s departure will reportedly be dealt with in Captain Marvel 2, with other future pictures factoring in the changes to Wakanda and how the power and responsibility of his role will be passed on.

Those wanting to remember Boseman’s life can catch up with a recent memorial special, while his final role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom will be available on Netflix from next month. Outside of his own film, all four of Black Panther’s appearances in the MCU are similarly housed on Disney Plus, from his memorable debut in Captain America: Civil War to the important contribution of T’Challa in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Meanwhile, we expect to see more celebrations of Chadwick Boseman emerge today and again in subsequent years to mark his passing and future birthdays.

