MCU Fans Pay Tribute To Chadwick Boseman On What Would’ve Been His 44th Birthday

The death of Chadwick Boseman at the age of just 43 this summer was a shock, and there’ve since been multiple tributes paid to the actor. Today would have been his 44th birthday, though, and we’re now seeing some high-profile memorials to his life, including Disney Plus updating the intro to Black Panther to celebrate the performer.

Boseman’s friends and fans have also taken to social media to share their own thoughts on the late star and below are just some of the many posts that people have put up to celebrate his life and the importance of the aforementioned film. As you can see, commenters have referenced his most notable roles, as well as his strong importance to African-American and other communities around the world.

The legend would’ve been 44 today, Happy Birthday Chadwick Boseman 🕊 pic.twitter.com/ummK30Pw2w — Arthur Shahverdyan (Commission OPEN) (@ArthShahverdyan) November 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman would’ve been 44 years old today. Happy Birthday & Rest in Peace 🙏🏽🕊 #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/lUBeMZcCjT — Temitope (@Temiyardpipu) November 29, 2020

Today would have been his 44th birthday.

I want to remember Chadwick Boseman as a smiling, inspiring and fantastic person. You've made so many of us dream again, Chad, and we miss you more than you could ever imagine. Rest in power, King❤️ pic.twitter.com/bYs5hlLQ5y — Ral ⎊ is ia bc school (@snowpointexe) November 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman would have been 44 years old today. He meant so much to so many people. Rest In Peace and Happy Birthday.

Chadwick Boseman would have turned 44 years old today. Happy Birthday King. God Bless You. Thank you for using your gift to bring light to this world. RIP. pic.twitter.com/Nv8jS2YcUE — COMMON (@common) November 29, 2020

happy birthday chadwick boseman, you are missed dearly pic.twitter.com/7eeddjKdHL — Tamara ♡ (@pacinosangel) November 29, 2020

Happy Birthday #ChadwickBoseman, wherever you are. You won't be forgotten pic.twitter.com/QpeszKS1R6 — ⍟ Lene ⧗ (@miss_LulaMae) November 29, 2020

Today would have been his 44th birthday. #ChadwickBoseman 🖤 Gone too soon but not without leaving a legacy that will carry on for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/nd2AQZYZWg — Harry J. Lennix (@HarryJLennix) November 29, 2020

I can't believe it's only 3 months since he passed!

He would have been 44 today… 😔

Happy birthday King, wherever u are. #ChadwickBoseman pic.twitter.com/E7ot8llqXx — ᴇʟᴇ ʙᴀᴛᴄʜꜱ ۞ (@ElenneMigo) November 29, 2020

Happiest Birthday King T'challa , you will be always remembered 👑

WAKANDA FOREVER ❤️

#ChadwickBoseman pic.twitter.com/U84zV24re9 — Sowmya (@SowmyaVirat18) November 29, 2020

Of course, questions still remain over how Marvel will move forward with Black Panther 2, but the general consensus so far is that Letitia Wright’s Shuri will take on the mantle of the Wakandan hero. In addition, T’Challa’s departure will reportedly be dealt with in Captain Marvel 2, with other future pictures factoring in the changes to Wakanda and how the power and responsibility of his role will be passed on.

Those wanting to remember Boseman’s life can catch up with a recent memorial special, while his final role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom will be available on Netflix from next month. Outside of his own film, all four of Black Panther’s appearances in the MCU are similarly housed on Disney Plus, from his memorable debut in Captain America: Civil War to the important contribution of T’Challa in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Meanwhile, we expect to see more celebrations of Chadwick Boseman emerge today and again in subsequent years to mark his passing and future birthdays.