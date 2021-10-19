Fans Poke Fun At Kevin Feige After Marvel Movie Delay Announcement

Following the news that no less than six Marvel Cinematic Universe films would be delayed in 2022 and 2023 — and two untitled projects will be removed from its slate altogether — fans everywhere are understandably upset with Marvel executive Kevin Feige.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness proved a particular point of contention for many, with it being delayed from March 2022 to May 6th, 2022. In addition, Thor: Love and Thunder was delayed from that May 6th, 2022 to July 8th, 2022; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was delayed from July 8th, 2022 to November 11, 2022; The Marvels has been delayed from 2022 altogether and will now release on February 17th, 2023; and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has been delayed to July 28th, 2023.

In addition, two untitled Marvel movies previously slated to be released in 2023 have been pulled from the calendar.

While many fans are arguably upset at the delays, it’s safe to say some a roasting Feige in more of a light-hearted capacity, poking fun not only at postponements but Marvel’s notorious protectiveness over keeping scripts secrets and speculation that the recently released The Batman trailer perhaps has him worried about the competition to come.

It was always meant to be.

Kevin Feige being like : pic.twitter.com/i0yGR6tmKa — Queen of the Castle (@Doct0rStr4ng3) October 18, 2021

Marvel scripts are a matter of national security.

Kevin Feige delivering new pages of a marvel script like pic.twitter.com/udQAyb89f9 — ₩ł₦₮ɆⱤ ł₴ ₵Ø₥ł₦₲ 🐺 (@saip13__) October 18, 2021

I think he likes chaos.

Kevin Feige after he delays all these movies pic.twitter.com/oh1T8XBaIY — EMILY!🕸👻 (@mcumagic) October 18, 2021

I need something to punch.

Kevin feige to mcu fans after delaying the hype movies again pic.twitter.com/mJQVQlN4XM — Jetstream sam 🇰🇪 (@FatherBillz) October 18, 2021

Wanda will rise again.

Me to Kevin feige when he delayed scarlet witch in the multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/5xQNGAqoIw — LEVI💜 is waiting for ETERNALS (@ikarismaximoff) October 18, 2021

We need a dark gritty MCU reboot, stat!

Kevin Feige after seeing that The Batman trailer: pic.twitter.com/LnQCCVBtpK — satyr (@qLeviathann) October 18, 2021

There’s such a thing as too much CGI, Kev.

Question…

You think Kevin and Co. see other modern mega blockbusters like

No Time to Die or The Batman trailer, and ask themselves…

“Why don’t our movies look like that anymore?” pic.twitter.com/gEBNkxseqB — HiTop Alex (@HiTopFilms) October 18, 2021

We just wanna talk.

Kevin feige come outside I just wanna talk about the Doctor Strange 2 being delayed pic.twitter.com/RgIHtlS93h — 4K 😃🔫 (@4Kamere_Spicy) October 18, 2021

What do you think about all the Marvel delays?