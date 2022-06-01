Fans ready to throw virtual hands over which franchises need to go
Everyone has their own favorite franchise, but the discourse surrounding them has grown increasingly questionable in the age of social media, where even the most boneheaded or misguided of takes have a platform to gain some serious traction among the online community.
Today’s entry into the never-ending debate is at least designed to be deliberately incendiary, but that hasn’t prevented netizens from unloading both barrels upon each other with increasing levels of sarcasm, shock, and occasional vitriol. The topic of discussion is which franchises could, should, or would be saved from a hypothetical cull, and virtual hands are ready to be thrown.
Kicked off by a single question asking which three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, DCEU, Jurassic Park, Star Wars, the Wizarding World, The Lord of the Rings, Fast & Furious, Back to the Future, James Bond, Star Trek, Indiana Jones, and Avatar should be consigned to the history books for good, the reactions instantly began coming thick and fast.
Clearly, plenty of folks have a very strong opinion on their nearest and dearest properties, but it’s worth noting that Back to the Future is the only one that’s guaranteed to remain inactive for the foreseeable future, with Bobs Zemeckis and Gale making it perfectly clear that the rights will literally need to be pried from their cold, dead, hands before anyone can even think about mounting a remake, reboot, fourth installment, or spinoff.
Everything else remains up for grabs, though, but which three would you cast off to the cinematic scrapheap?