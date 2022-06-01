Fans ready to throw virtual hands over which franchises need to go

Everyone has their own favorite franchise, but the discourse surrounding them has grown increasingly questionable in the age of social media, where even the most boneheaded or misguided of takes have a platform to gain some serious traction among the online community.

Today’s entry into the never-ending debate is at least designed to be deliberately incendiary, but that hasn’t prevented netizens from unloading both barrels upon each other with increasing levels of sarcasm, shock, and occasional vitriol. The topic of discussion is which franchises could, should, or would be saved from a hypothetical cull, and virtual hands are ready to be thrown.

Kicked off by a single question asking which three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, DCEU, Jurassic Park, Star Wars, the Wizarding World, The Lord of the Rings, Fast & Furious, Back to the Future, James Bond, Star Trek, Indiana Jones, and Avatar should be consigned to the history books for good, the reactions instantly began coming thick and fast.

Let’s start some controversy today.



Which 3 are you getting rid of? pic.twitter.com/Xc3Eyf60aU — Drew Lock Enjoyer (@LocktoMinny) May 31, 2022

I absolutely will not stand for ANY Fast & Furious slander on this bird website. It is the only movie about FAMILY on this list. https://t.co/siJ2QPBIak — Johnny Nelson (@JohnnySoftball4) May 31, 2022

Avatar because nobody gives a shit about it, Harry Potter because fuck Rowling, and Fast & Furious because why the fuck do I care about cars going vroom vroom. Also we can bin 007 while we're at it, fucking outdated imperialist misogyny. https://t.co/dSy4DRG7cF — Alison Cybe (@AlisonCybe) June 1, 2022

The Lord of The Rings, Fast & Furious, and Avatar. https://t.co/oVclZGu5cj — The Green Kasey (@RawbertBeef) June 1, 2022

Oh, easy… Fast & Furious, Star Trek, and Avatar.



The 3 untouchables are Star Wars, MCU, and DC. That’s not up for debate, either. https://t.co/ZpwaHsk3eC — Charles “Chux” Maranan (@ChuxMaranan) June 1, 2022

Fast & Furious, Avatar & Jurassic Park



• Fast & Furious are dumb and bad



• Avatar is just one movie that isn’t even that good. Also dumb and weirdly horny.



• Jurassic Park hasn’t been good since the original and has long outstayed it’s welcome. https://t.co/qVJZFU4SUH — SpeedSuperSonic (@RicFromSSS) June 1, 2022

LotR, HP, & BttF closed their stories out.

SW, MCU, DC, ST, and Indiana Jones all put out horrible future projects and need to be stopped.

Never seen Avatar or F&F.

Don't really care about Jurassic Park or Bond.https://t.co/sJHESwAlFs — D.J. Schreffler (@DJSchreffler) May 31, 2022

Harry Potter bc JKR has honestly ruined it for me. My cognitive dissonance can only go so deep. 😭

Fast & Furious: i’ve never seen a single one of those films and I feel like I’m not missing anything? Idk

007: I have also seen no James Bond movies 💀 https://t.co/yLtGoNtKiv — Zorah G (@legendofzorah) June 1, 2022

Avatar because that'd get rid of the confusion with the GOOD Avatar The Last Airbender.



Fast & Furious



And eh … Star Trek I guess



Harry Potter gets to live as an example of what NOT to do with world building. Joanne gets to live with her barely disguised racism. https://t.co/ebpWhbjy8w — WinterHussar (@WinterHussar) June 1, 2022

I find it hilarious that this is such an easy choice for everyone that it got Harry Potter to trend. XD



This coming from someone who WOULDN'T say Harry Potter, like, come on now, JK is a Terf, what did you expect? XD



On that note; Avatar, Fast & Furious, and Back to the Future. https://t.co/P53Xrq5w0G — Suzy Doodletones (@Doodletones) June 1, 2022

Clearly, plenty of folks have a very strong opinion on their nearest and dearest properties, but it’s worth noting that Back to the Future is the only one that’s guaranteed to remain inactive for the foreseeable future, with Bobs Zemeckis and Gale making it perfectly clear that the rights will literally need to be pried from their cold, dead, hands before anyone can even think about mounting a remake, reboot, fourth installment, or spinoff.

Everything else remains up for grabs, though, but which three would you cast off to the cinematic scrapheap?