‘Fantastic Four’ reboot shaping up to be Jon Watts’ next movie

Marvel must be thanking its lucky stars that Jon Watts agreed a deal to direct the cinematic universe’s Fantastic Four reboot before Spider-Man: No Way Home was released, because his asking price will have gone up significantly now the multiversal blockbuster has become the eighth highest-grossing movie in the history of cinema.

The news broke yesterday that the filmmaker was producing the sixth installment in the Final Destination series, with Lori Evans Taylor and Guy Busick writing the script based on a treatment originated by Watts. In addition, Apple recently won a frenzied bidding war for his latest effort behind the camera, which has A-listers George Clooney and Brad Pitt attached to star in a mysterious crime thriller.

Buried in the initial Final Destination report by Variety is the caveat that Watts’ “next directing gig will still likely be Marvel Studios’ reboot of the Fantastic Four superhero franchise, which remains undated”, potentially assuaging any doubts fans may have over his availability.

Fantastic Four is the only one of the MCU’s undated projects that has a director and a logo in place, which is an encouraging sing, even if we may have to pour cold water on any hopes we could be seeing the finished product by the end of 2023.