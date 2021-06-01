Fast & Furious 9 Reportedly Bringing Back [SPOILERS]

Every time a new installment in a big franchise arrives in theaters, it’s often hyped up beforehand as being the best one yet. Indeed, the cast and crew hit the promotional trail and tell us all about why this next entry in their franchise is bigger, better and more exciting than anything that’s come before.

When we’re talking about Fast & Furious 9, though, that really may be the case. Of course, the debate amongst fans over which entry can definitively be called the best one will no doubt rage on forever, but from everything we know so far about this upcoming chapter in The Fast Saga, it certainly looks like we’re in for a real treat.

After all, this is one of the few franchises where each new installment typically ups the ante and goes above and beyond what we saw previously, and perhaps one of the most exciting aspects of F9 is the return of fan favorite character Han. But it seems he won’t be the only familiar face to make his presence felt.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Han was returning long before it was confirmed – none other than Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw will be involved in the ninth entry in the beloved franchise. Apparently, his appearance will come in a post-credits scene and while he likely won’t have too much to do, it’ll no doubt plant some seeds for the future, with the actor set to return in Hobbs & Shaw 2 and likely Fast & Furious 10.

Regardless of his role here, it’ll be fun for audiences to see more of the character, as Statham’s excellent in the role, and we’ll find out exactly what he’s up to when Fast & Furious 9 drives into theaters on June 25th.