New Fast & Furious 9 Teaser Trailer Is All About Family

Trailers for upcoming blockbusters have been dropping at an alarming rate over the last month or so. You might even say they’ve been hitting the web at a fast and furious pace (sorry). Be it Black Widow, No Time To Die, Wonder Woman 1984 or Ghostbusters: Afterlife, among several others, hype for 2020’s biggest and most exciting films is officially picking up.

Another preview that we know we’re getting though is one for Fast & Furious 9. We’re quickly approaching its May release yet we still haven’t seen anything from it. Not even a post-credit scene to tease what was to come in last year’s Hobbs & Shaw. The anticipation will soon be over though, as the first full trailer for the pic lands on January 31st and ahead of its debut, Universal has now dropped a quick teaser that reveals the first bit of footage from the film, and as is par for the course for the series, it centers strongly on family.

Unfortunately, we don’t get to see any of the action or over the top set pieces that the franchise is also known for, with the promo instead focusing on some quieter moments. But that’s okay, as we imagine that the louder, more outrageous scenes are being saved for the main course and frankly, we can’t wait.

Of course, Fast & Furious 9 boasts quite an impressive cast, too, with series veterans Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Kurt Russell, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson and Helen Mirren all on board. They’ll be joined by John Cena, who’s bringing with him the grotesquely enlarged biceps that we’ve come to expect from these films, and Michael Rooker, who always brings real grit to any role he takes on.

And did we mention that director Justin Lin is back behind the camera, too? He’s been on a hot streak for a while now and with his watchful eye along with the aforementioned cast, this is certainly shaping up to be another promising outing for the larger than life franchise.