‘Fast X’ director details the absolute most beautifully cliché Vin Diesel introduction ever

First impressions are everything, especially when it comes to Hollywood and being a world-famous actor. Thanks to a new interview, we now know that Fast and Furious star, Vin Diesel made use of those first moments when the film’s newest director entered the set for the first time.

In an interview with Variety, Fast X director Louis Leterrier shared his experience during his first day on the job. He was amazed to see these people who’ve been in the franchise for a long time. He felt like everything was moving in slow motion as he processes everything that was going on. Then comes Diesel, who approached the director and “welcomed him to the family.”

The actor hugged the director as he looked at him “straight in the soul” and made him feel like he was really part of the Fast and Furious family on day one. Considering the size and stature of Diesel, it would be a terrifying experience to be squeezed between his enormous muscles, even when it’s a friendly embrace such as this.

#FastX director Louis Leterrier describes meeting Vin Diesel for the first time: "You see this mountain of a man, bald head, muscles… you hear the voice and he turns to you, looks you straight in the soul and says, 'Welcome to the family, brother.'" https://t.co/dDZbcvtGB9 pic.twitter.com/4S7H4C43pf — Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2023

Leterrier is the newest director for Fast X after Justin Lin stepped down from the project back in April 2022. Lin has directed the franchise since Fast & Furious 5 but decided to leave with the support of Universal for unknown reasons soon after production for Fast X began. Lin’s departure led to suspicion that Diesel had something to do with it but nothing was confirmed nor denied. It was also reported that the film was losing around $1 million per day due to the project being put on pause while a new director was found.

Fast X stars Diesel reprising his role as Dominic Toretto, the world-class criminal who famously lives his life “one-quarter mile at a time.” New to the Fast and Furious family are former DC star, Jason Momoa, who was confirmed to star as the film’s villain named Dante, and Marvel’s Brie Larson as Tess. The film will rev up its way into theaters on May 19, 2023.