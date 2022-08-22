‘Fast X’ star says the stakes are even higher than going to space

At long last, the Fast & Furious franchise finally went to outer space, and it was every bit as glorious as we were all hoping. However, sending the family beyond the stars did raise one pertinent question; how the hell is Fast X going to top that?

Well, we’ve got no idea at this stage, but we’d bet on director Louis Leterrier and star/producer Vin Diesel pulling out all of the stops to ensure that it happens. Once more, the cast has been given an added boost of star power through debutants Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, and Rita Moreno, swelling the ensemble to breaking point.

Of course, many of the familiar faces will be returning for their latest adventures in the globetrotting action saga, with Nathalie Emmanuel’s tech expert Ramsey among them. Speaking to ComicBook in support of upcoming supernatural thriller The Invitation, the actress teased that the stakes are going to be even higher than literally going above the atmosphere.

“Well, I think just the general stakes are higher on a more personal level in this one. Can you top going to space? I don’t know, but I think the stakes for this family are just so much higher and so much more serious in this movie. So that’s all I’m going to say because I don’t want to get in trouble.”

There’s barely a mode of transport that hasn’t been obliterated, blown up, crushed or otherwise destroyed as of yet, with the ninth installment adding orbiting satellites into the mix. Quite how things get crazier from here is a question that’s unanswerable at this point, but it’s nonetheless one we’re desperately awaiting to find out when Fast X lands next year.