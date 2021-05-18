Female-Led Fast & Furious Spinoff Reportedly Focuses On Letty

The finish line is in sight for the adventures of Dominic Toretto and the rest of the family, but you can bet your house on the fact that Universal will have no intentions whatsoever of giving up on the extended Fast & Furious universe once the tenth and eleventh chapters have been released.

Justin Lin confirmed that next month’s F9 kicks off one last trilogy for the core cast, but Hobbs & Shaw pulled in over $750 million at the box office to prove that the property can thrive without the presence of Vin Diesel, so there are no doubt plenty of conversations going on behind the scenes about where the series is heading once The Fast Saga has wrapped up.

We’ve known for a long time that a female-driven spinoff is in the works, with insider Daniel Richtman now reporting that it’ll place Michelle Rodriguez at the forefront and be titled Letty, although you’d imagine its official moniker would be Fast & Furious Presents: Letty if the last spinoff’s branding is anything to go by.

Fast & Furious 9 Gallery 1 of 24

Click to skip













































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, this is exactly the same information regarding the project that we heard less than a month ago, so it’s hardly breaking news, but repeated scuttlebutt could at least indicate that things are finally starting to come together behind the scenes after Diesel has spent years telling us the movie is happening without actually having anything tangible to show for it.

Rodriguez is the obvious candidate to headline the all-female Fast & Furious adventure seeing as she’s been part of the franchise since day one, but there are no shortage of prominent figures that could potentially be along for the ride including Jordanna Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Eiza Gonzalez, Vanessa Kirby, Helen Mirren and more.