John Wick: Chapter 4 Set Photo Teases Start Of Production

Production on John Wick: Chapter 4 appears to be in full swing after an image posted to Instagram confirmed that filming for the project has begun.

In a post by franchise debutant Shamier Anderson, the actor not only showed off the film’s banner signifying the beginning of production but also shared a hilarious edit of his face on the body of Morpheus from the iconic training scene with Neo from The Matrix.

Anderson will be sure to get up to some highly choreographed action of his own in the upcoming fourth entry to the John Wick franchise. This Instagram tease comes shortly after an update posted yesterday regarding the production of the film stating in classic John Wick fashion “It’s begun. Consider this a professional courtesy. John Wick: Chapter 4 is now in production.”

While series creator Derek Kolstad won’t be around for this installment, there are plenty of familiar faces making their return. As you’d expect, Keanu Reeves is making his return to the titular role of John Wick, while other returning stars include Laurence Fishburn, and Ian McShane among others. John Wick 4 will also introduce plenty of new actors to the franchise including Shamier Anderson, Rina Sawayama, and Bill Skarsgard.

The film was initially planned to begin production much earlier. But due to Covid delays both the production and the film’s scheduled release date were pushed back significantly. Right now, the film is scheduled to release on May 27, 2022, a whole year later than its initial date of May 21, 2021.

Right now, we don’t know a whole lot about the film’s plot. It’s being kept tightly under wraps. Fortunately, fans need not fear, there will be plenty of more high-paced Wick-style action to come as we already have confirmation for a fifth installment that will begin production after the release of John Wick 4.