Finally, a rumored ‘Deadpool 3’ cameo makes total sense as the scene-stealing star of a $619 million X-Men movie is pegged to return

As is par for the course for the Merc with the Mouth, Deadpool 3 looks set to take a no-holds-barred approach to its multiversal cameos, leaving the likes of Doctor Strange 2 and The Flash in the dust. According to what we’ve heard, it could feature as many as a dozen and a half famous faces dropping by, some of whom are logical additions — like legacy stars from Fox’s X-Men films — but others are truly insane — Taylor Swift, anyone?

The latest word on the matter, though, points to a potential cameo that may make the most sense of all, as it’s someone who absolutely blew fans away with their original performance as a beloved comic book character in an acclaimed film, only to never appear as this character again. According to alleged intel from CWGST, Marvel “went into negotiations” with Logan actress Dafne Keen just before the strikes began. Supposedly it’s “not a significant role” and is more akin to “a cameo.”

Image via X/Twitter

At this point, Deadpool 3 seems like that “X has been cast in Spider-Man: No Way Home” meme from back in 2021 brought to life, so take this latest claim how you like. But, again, it’d certainly add up that Keen would be invited to reprise Laura Kinney/X-23, Wolverine’s clone daughter, in the MCU after making such a big impression in Logan. The 18-year-old actress has also recently wrapped up work on fantasy series His Dark Materials so has the time to commit to a major Marvel role if the studio is interested in keeping her around beyond this project. Which it should be if Marvel knows what’s good for it.

Deadpool 3 is currently on course to hit theaters on May 3, 2024, although this may change as production is only half-complete.