Find Out How You Can Be “Killed” By Michael Myers

Some horror fans stop their love for the genre at simply watching the films, some surround themselves with it via clothing and home decor and some want to be fully immersed in it. If you’re the latter — you’ll want to take part in this new opportunity from Universal Pictures.

The Halloween film franchise is an incredible one and Michael Myers is one of horror’s truly nightmarish villains. The slasher is responsible for some gruesome deaths and you could be next — in a way.

That’s right, Universal Pictures is celebrating Halloween Kills by allowing one fan of the Halloween franchise to be a victim of Myers. They’re running a contest that allows the winner to become a ‘lucky victim’. The rules and requirements can be found, here. Most important; you must post a 60-second video explaining why you’re the Halloween franchise’s biggest fan and give them your best slasher scream.

“To be the lucky victim, record a video explaining why you are the biggest fan of the franchise and include your best horror scream.”

You’ll upload your video to TikTok tagging @UniversalPics or Instagram tagging @HalloweenMovie and using the hashtags #FaceTheShapeContest and #HalloweenKills.

Halloween Kills hits theaters on October 15th, and there’s no better way to celebrate the film than by embracing all things slasher-horror to the extreme.

The contest ends very soon, so you’ll want to get your entry in ASAP; it’s not every day you get a chance to be killed by a horror legend.