Finn Jones Reportedly Pushing To Play Iron Fist Again

Out of all of Netflix’s Marvel shows, most people seemed to be in agreement that Iron Fist was the weakest. The character’s first taste of live-action didn’t find much favor with either fans or critics, and Danny Rand’s most memorable moments usually came when he had another one of the Defenders to play off.

When it was announced that the series had been canceled along with Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and The Punisher, there was a noticeable lack of petitions and online campaigns to save Iron Fist compared to the outrage that greeted the others. It also looked inevitable that all of the Defenders would eventually be rebooted and then absorbed into the MCU, leaving Finn Jones’ time in the role as nothing but a distant memory.

Recent speculation has hinted that Iron Fist could reappear as soon as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings given the mystical connections between the two. And while it seems that Marvel is probably going to go with a new actor for the role, we’ve now heard that Jones wants to keep playing the character.

According to our sources – the same ones who said a Justice League Dark show is coming to HBO Max and the Guardians will cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder, both of which were correct – Jones has spoken to the studio about getting the chance to reprise the role in the MCU and is hoping they’ll take him back. Unsurprisingly, though, despite him wanting to return to the part, we’ve heard his chances are virtually slim to none and Marvel is most likely going to recast.

After all, nobody was particularly enamored with his performance as Iron Fist the first time around, which reportedly includes Kevin Feige, and given the overall negative reception to both seasons of the show, it makes sense that the studio would much rather recast the part with somebody else and start fresh than be associated with Netflix’s output, which is no longer even considered official canon.