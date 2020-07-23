Watch: Action-Packed Opening Minutes Of The New Mutants

You could be forgiven for thinking that The New Mutants was going to take so long to get released that Maisie Williams was going to end up playing Alice Braga’s character in a reboot of it before we got to see the movie itself. However, all our patience has finally paid off and the film will make its debut on August 28th, 2020. For now, at least. After all, there’s still time for that latest date to change.

In any case, the various trailers and photos drip fed to audiences over time have presented something that actually looks quite promising. At the very least, it will provide a coda to Fox’s X-Men movies that the swansong of the distinctly average Dark Phoenix utterly failed in, and give us something better to remember the series by than a second failed attempt at an iconic story, made by the guy already partially responsible for screwing it up the first time around.

And now, ahead of that aforementioned August date, we’ve got the very first few minutes of The New Mutants to feast on. Seen in the player up above, along with a new sizzle reel, they promise an action-packed ride that might just surprise a lot of people, many of whom have already written the film off.

All that being said, depending on what happens over the next few weeks with the coronavirus, it seems that there’s still a chance Disney may dump this on thier in-house streaming service. After all, Disney+ has became a place to premiere exclusive and prestige content such as The Mandalorian, season 7 of The Clone Wars and the assortment of Marvel shows, and though The New Mutants likely wouldn’t rank alongside those titles, it would still no doubt find a large audience on the platform.

For now, though, it remains locked in for a theatrical release. Yes, The New Mutants has been too long a time coming, but the wait is finally over. Now all we can do is hope that it lives up to expectations and makes all the painful frustration of the interminable delays worth it in the end.