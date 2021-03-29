The Flash Movie Might Erase The SnyderVerse From DCEU Canon

It could turn out to be a stroke of coincidental good fortune for Warner Bros. that cameras are imminently set to start rolling on The Flash, with the central conceit of the Scarlet Speedster’s long-awaited solo debut potentially giving the studio the opportunity to wipe the slate clean and erase the entire SnyderVerse from official canon.

This is something we’ve been hearing for a long time, after all, since before the Snyder Cut was even confirmed to be heading to HBO Max. The top brass in the boardroom have evidently been keen to pivot away from the mythology first established in Man of Steel for a while, but the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign has presented a hefty roadblock given that the fans aren’t going to give up until they get what they want, ironically after WarnerMedia enabled them in the first place by allowing them to take credit for the success of #ReleaseTheSnyderCut.

Tipster Mikey Sutton is now reporting that The Flash will indeed be used to make the canonical DCEU timeline one where Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and both versions of Justice League may as well have never happened. The franchise has always struggled to settle on a concerted approach to expanding the universe and become increasingly reactionary when it comes to the movies that get announced, so ripping it all up and starting over wouldn’t come as a surprise.

“I am hearing that The Flash movie is not only intended to explore the multiverse but to officially erase Zack Snyder’s DC pictures from canon,” says Sutton.

Of course, the army of social media supporters will no doubt have plenty to say if The Flash does end up dropping a depth charge on the SnyderVerse, but there’s still the possibility that Justice League sequels and spinoffs could exist exclusively on streaming if even half of the stories making the rounds end up bearing fruit.