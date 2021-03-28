A Forgotten Brendan Fraser Movie Hits Netflix Next Month

Brendan Fraser gets a lifetime pass from a lot of fans thanks entirely to what’s long since turned out to be his career-defining role as Rick O’Connell in The Mummy franchise, with the first installment in particular enduring as a beloved favorite for a lot of people, with those who grew up watching it over and over again now using Stephen Sommers’ big budget adventure to introduce their own kids to the horror genre.

Not only that, but there was only one man who was going to find himself trending last year when a team of archeologists discovered a tomb containing 59 mummies that had remained undisturbed for 2500 years. Legacy sequels are all the rage these days, and Fraser admitted he’d be down to play the role again, so if anything it’s a little surprising nobody’s taken the plunge for a fourth installment as of yet.

Having scaled back his output significantly over the last decade, a resurgence could be on the cards with the 52 year-old set to appear in Steven Soderbergh’s crime thriller No Sudden Move and Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, but one of his more forgotten efforts is coming to streaming next month when Escape from Planet Earth arrives on Netflix.

The animated movie sees Brendan Fraser voicing Scorch Supernova, who travels to our planet on a daring rescue mission but ends up falling foul of William Shatner’s nefarious head of Area 51. It’s hardly the greatest family film ever made, holding a weak 35% score on Rotten Tomatoes and flopping at the box office after earning less than $75 million on a $40 million budget, but Escape from Planet Earth might prove to be distracting enough to keep the little ones occupied when it hits Netflix in April.