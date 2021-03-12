An Overlooked Henry Cavill Movie Has Been Dominating Netflix All Week

An often overlooked Henry Cavill movie has been dominating Netflix all week. Ahead of The Witcher star making another appearance as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Justice League next week, Netflix users around the globe have been loving 2015’s The Man From U.N.C.L.E., a slick spy thriller from director Guy Ritchie that unfortunately didn’t make the impact it deserved at the time. At least it’s getting its due on streaming now. According to Flix Patrol, the flick is the fifteenth most popular movie on Netflix in the world, as of this Friday.

Based on the classic 1960s TV series of the same name, U.N.C.L.E. essentially sees Cavill give his take on James Bond as the charming, smooth – albeit American – super secret agent Napoleon Solo. Set in the midst of the Cold War, the movie follows Solo as he’s forced to team up with KGB operative Ilya Kuryakin (Armie Hammer) in order to stop a group of Nazi sympathizers from building their own nuclear arsenal. Alicia Vikander co-leads as Gaby Teller, the daughter of a kidnapped scientist. Elizabeth Debicki, meanwhile, fills the role of femme fatale Victoria Vinciguerra.

Coming out a couple of months before actual Bond film Spectre, it seems audiences just weren’t all that interested in checking out this other spy thriller first, as U.N.C.L.E. only made $108.5 million off the back of a $75 million budget. Warner Bros. didn’t exactly rush to make a sequel, then, although there was talk of a follow-up happening back in 2017. Sadly, that now seems like an outside chance given the recent collapse of Armie Hammer’s career. Though maybe Kuryakin could be recast if it came to it.

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. isn’t currently available on Netflix in the US, but it is in many other territories. If you’re in the States and feel like watching it, you can rent or purchase the film from the likes of Vudu, iTunes, YouTube or whichever VOD platform you prefer to use.