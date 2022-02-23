‘Free Guy’ is now streaming on Disney Plus
Good news, Ryan Reynolds fans! Free Guy is now available to stream on Disney Plus in the United States. While the 2021 high-concept sci-fi film was already playing on the platform in other territories, such as in the United Kingdom, the movie has now come to D+ domestically. That means that everyone with a Disney Plus account can watch it from the comfort of their own home at no extra cost from today (Wednesday, Feb. 23).
After multiple delays, Free Guy — which had originally started out life at Fox before being released under the rebooted 20th Century Studios banner — finally came out in theaters last August. It turned out to be worth the wait, too, as the Shawn Levy production earned an impressive $331.5 million at the global box office and was warmed received by critics, sporting a solid 80% on Rotten Tomatoes. Not to mention that it even bagged itself an Academy Award nomination for Best Visual Effects.
If you’ve not seen it, or you need your memory jogged, Free Guy stars Reynolds as Guy, a good-natured bank teller living in Free City who discovers he’s really an NPC in a massive multiplayer online role-playing game. After falling for hacker Molotovgirl (Killing Eve‘s Jodie Comer), Guy transforms himself into a hero as he fights to save his world from destruction before greedy publisher Antwan (Taika Waititi) succeeds in pulling the game’s plug. Joe Keery and Lil Rey Howery co-star, along with many cameoing celebrities.
Following the movie’s success, Reynolds has announced that Disney is keen to make a sequel, but work has yet to officially begin on that. In the meantime, the Deadpool star is reteaming with Shawn Levy for time-traveling action/adventure The Adam Project, which is ironically due to land on Disney’s rival streaming service Netflix on March 11.