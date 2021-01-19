Friday The 13th Part VI: Jason Lives To Screen At Camp Where The Movie Was Shot

Unlike the vast majority of his contemporaries, Jason Voorhees hasn’t been seen on the big screen for well over a decade since Marcus Nispel’s Friday the 13th remake, with the rights to the long-running slasher series having been caught up in legal red tape. You can guarantee that the iconic serial killer would have made his return a while ago if it wasn’t for the contractual issues, but every now and then we hear that the hockey mask and murder enthusiast is edging closer to a comeback.

Blumhouse head honcho Jason Blum has admitted that he’d love to reboot the property, and based on his phenomenal track record of critical and commercial success, you’d imagine that his company would be the ideal place to set up a new project, especially when you consider how David Gordon Green and Danny McBride’s Halloween turned out, which set the blueprint for how to rejuvenate one of horror’s most popular figures.

Instead, fan films and bumper Blu-Ray box sets have had to fill the void, but in an interesting new twist, it was recently announced that a unique screening of Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives is set to take place at the location the movie was shot. Camp Forest Green in Rutledge, Georgia will host the event between August 13th and August 17th, while director Tom McLoughlin will appear for a Q&A, with participants getting to spend two nights sleeping in cabins at the Hard Labor Creek State Park in order to enhance the fictional Crystal Lake experience.

Part VI is widely regarded by longtime Friday the 13th aficionados as the best sequel in the franchise, so there’s going to be no shortage of folks looking to take part in the once in a lifetime opportunity later this year.