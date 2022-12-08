Furious DC defenders invoke ‘The Suicide Squad’ to claim James Gunn isn’t qualified for his job

There isn’t a high-profile filmmaker in the industry who hasn’t suffered at least one box office disappointment, with James Gunn’s biggest folly comfortably being The Suicide Squad, although the comic book adaptation’s performance was significantly hampered by the effects of the pandemic.

Releasing an R-rated superhero blockbuster armed with a budget of $185 million into theaters when business was still on its knees was never destined to end well, especially when HBO Max subscribers could watch the film from the comfort of their own homes on the very same day it arrived on the big screen.

Needless to say, the return of Task Force X in the hybrid of sequel and soft reboot cratered spectacularly by failing to come close to recouping its hefty production costs, yielding a massive loss for Warner Bros. in the process. Of course, because Gunn is now the co-CEO of DC Studios, and after a new report revealed he plans to dismantle the entire universe, furious fans are using his failures as a means to try and prove he isn’t qualified for the top job.

Patty Jenkins' 'Wonder Woman 1984' makes $170M worldwide on a $200M budget amid pre-vaccine Covid. 'Wonder Woman 3' gets canceled. James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad' makes $169M worldwide on a $180M budget amid post-vaccine Covid. Warner Bros. lets Gunn run the whole DC franchise. — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) December 8, 2022

do you see the misogyny?



The Suicide Squad flopped, and James Gunn was rewarded with a TV series on HBO Max as well as promotion to co-CEO of DC Studios



Wonder Woman 1984 flopped, and Patty Jenkins not only lost Wonder Woman 3 with WB, but Star Wars with Disney https://t.co/7S9cosuiW4 pic.twitter.com/QjZNLDhPAf — Jerrica ☭ (@JinkiesJerrica) December 8, 2022

Does Gunn have something personal against Snyderverse fans because we wanted #ReleaseTheAyerCut when his The Suicide Squad came out?#RestoreTheSnyderVerse #BringBackZackSnyder — Sarah #ReleaseTheAyerCut (@sarebstare) December 8, 2022

Credit: Warner Bros. Discovery

It's crazy how men can fail upward (James Gunn controlling the DCEU despite The Suicide Squad being a colossal flop), but women get the boot after one mistake (despite having delivered the best and one of the most profitable movies for the DCEU before). https://t.co/yJ28C7ZN2C — Chase (@ChaseStein_) December 8, 2022

In a non-Covid world, WW84 would have been one of 2020's biggest (if not the biggest) domestic grossers. In a non-Covid world, THE SUICIDE SQUAD still would have flopped. — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) December 8, 2022

More than The Suicide Squad clearly.



Deal @TheRock please team up with @ZackSnyder https://t.co/EYBwIClMEV — Carlos The Prophet Digital (@BobDigi69) December 7, 2022

To counter the argument that Gunn isn’t overly qualified, you only really need to look at a certain Kevin Feige, who was a production assistant on Tom Hanks rom-com You’ve Got Mail working under Lauren Shuler Donner in the late 1990s. Her husband and legendary director Richard was impressed with the enthusiastic upstart’s knowledge of the Marvel mythology, and ended up drafting him in to lend an assist on X-Men. Five years later, he was in charge of an entire studio.

We all know how it turned out in the end for Feige, so it’s not as if The Suicide Squad tanking in epic fashion is any barometer of proving Gunn’s suitability for his current boardroom gig.