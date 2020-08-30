Gal Gadot Reportedly Eyed For Role In The Old Guard 2

Almost as soon as Netflix revealed their Top 10 most-watched original movies ever, they were forced into a rewrite when The Old Guard was released to widespread acclaim from both fans and critics, racking up a reported 72 million streams in the first four weeks it was available in the process.

The comic book adaptation ended with a blatant sequel-baiting cliffhanger, and based on the viewership numbers and general enthusiasm of the cast and crew, a second outing seems like little more than a formality at this point. Charlize Theron might have to get another action sequel out of the way first though with Netflix also working on Atomic Blonde 2, but after that the road should be clear for bringing the immortal band of mercenaries back to the screen.

Netflix Releases A Ton Of New Images From Upcoming Action Movie The Old Guard 1 of 20

Click to skip





































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Any high-profile blockbuster sequel always tends to add more star power to the lineup, and we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones that told us that a new Tron movie with Jared Leto was in the works months before it was officially confirmed – that Netflix have their sights set on Gal Gadot to add another A-list talent into the mix as The Old Guard sequel’s newest immortal.

According to our intel, Netflix are said to be hugely impressed with the former Fast and Furious star’s work on Dwayne Johnson blockbuster Red Notice, and want to re-team for a new project as soon as possible. Gadot’s well-established action hero credentials would make The Old Guard follow-up the ideal candidate for her next collaboration with the streaming service, and we might even get to see her throw hands with Charlize Theron, although the latter might have to rein it in after admitting she was furious at being offered the role of Gadot’s mother in Wonder Woman.