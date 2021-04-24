Gal Gadot Thinks Wonder Woman Could Beat Godzilla In A Fight

Whether by design or accident, Warner Bros. have established themselves as the studio most closely associated with the versus movie, for better or worse. The company’s subsidiary New Line Cinema produced and distributed slasher Freddy vs. Jason, while WB were responsible for the dismal Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever, which flopped at the box office and holds the unwanted distinction of being the single worst-rated film in the history of Rotten Tomatoes, being awarded a 0% score with 118 reviews in the bag.

More recently, we’ve seen Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Zack Snyder’s sweeping superhero epic that continues to divide opinion and generate discussion to this day by the very mention of the name ‘Martha,’ and of course Adam Wingard’s Godzilla vs. Kong. The latest chapter in the MonsterVerse leaves the franchise at a crossroads, with both titular Titans living to fight another day. There are no future projects officially in the works as of yet, but Legendary Pictures CEO Josh Grode admitted that his outfit aren’t short of ideas, and now Gal Gadot may have given them another one.

No stranger to the versus subgenre having lent support in Batman v Superman, the actress was needled by host Jimmy Kimmel during a recent appearance on his show about Wonder Woman 3 possibly featuring Godzilla, with the host saying his money would be on Diana Prince, and Gadot’s response made it pretty clear that she agreed, when she replied by saying: “You said that, but I would say the same thing.”

Wonder Woman vs. Godzilla, anyone? The futures of both the MonsterVerse and the DCEU are up in the air for now, and there’ve been several social media campaigns launched since their last respective installments hit HBO Max, so why not just throw them together and see what happens?