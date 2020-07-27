Game Of Thrones Star Reportedly Top Choice For DCEU’s Zatanna

Following the recent launch of HBO Max and confirmation that Michael Keaton’s impending return as Bruce Wayne in The Flash will see the DCEU go all-in on the multiverse, the future of Warner Bros.’ comic book franchise looks more exciting than ever before.

As well as the Snyder Cut of Justice League, J.J. Abrams is developing a Justice League Dark show for the streaming service, while The Batman director Matt Reeves and Boardwalk Empire showrunner Terence Winter recently announced that they were bringing a companion series focused on the Gotham City Police Department to the small screen.

Abrams’ first-look deal with Warner Bros. has led to widespread speculation about how heavily involved he’ll become in the DCEU moving forward, and as well as rumors of a new outing for Constantine, the Star Wars and Star Trek director has also been linked to bringing Zatanna into live-action for the first time since she was seen in Smallville.

We’d previously heard that the studio have big plans for the character, and now a new report claims that Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke is the current frontrunner for the role, which is something We Got This Covered first told you almost a year ago.

Hobbs & Shaw’s Eiza Gonzalez and The Witcher’s Anya Chalotra have also been named as possible contenders, but as the biggest star of the three, Clarke would presumably have the edge. That being said, her previous ventures into blockbuster franchises haven’t gone to plan, with Solo bombing at the box office and the actress publicly disowning Terminator Genisys. But with the DCEU in the midst of a creative resurgence, seeing her suit up as Zatanna can’t be ruled out just yet.