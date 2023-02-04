George Santos claimed to be a producer on the biggest bomb in ‘Spider-Man’ history, which he obviously wasn’t

The way in which George Santos has destroyed his own credibility has been fascinating to watch, and if feels as if barely a day goes by without the disgraced politician being caught up in yet another web of lies. In fact, “web” is incredibly apt in this instance, with the freshly-installed Congressman once claiming he was a producer on the infamous Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark.

The single most expensive Broadway production in history at the time, the cursed stage show spent years trapped in development hell before finally emerging under the bright lights in June of 2011. It may have enjoyed a three-year run treading the boards, but critics and audiences were left distinctly unimpressed by anything outside of the stunts and special effects, while it ended up losing a fortune due to sky-high running costs.

via Marvel

And yet, as if he hasn’t done enough damage to his own reputation, Bloomberg has revealed that Santos told potential donors in 2021 that he was involved on the producorial side of Turn off the Dark for unknown reasons. To the shock of nobody, lead producer Michael Cohl denied that such events had transpired, offering that he’d never been involved in any capacity at any point during the show’s run.

Spider-Man: Turn of the Dark is the most catastrophic live-action failure in the history of the web-slinger’s existence, so it’s actually quite fitting that a yarn-spinner such as Santos would want to have his name associated with something that only gets brought up as a figure of fun to be mercilessly mocked.