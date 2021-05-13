Ghost Rider’s MCU Role Is Reportedly Similar To The Hulk

On paper, there are virtually no similarities between the Hulk and Ghost Rider other than the fact that they’re both Marvel Comics characters. Otherwise, the two are such polar opposites and Kevin Feige can even give the latter his own solo film if he wanted to after the property reverted back to Marvel Studios in 2013, while Bruce Banner remains ensnared in red tape via Universal’s stranglehold on the distribution rights to the gamma-radiated rage monster.

However, a new rumor claims that they could be used in a similar fashion once Ghost Rider makes his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Of course, the Spirit of Vengeance hasn’t been confirmed for the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel, but the writer of the report in question claims to have seen concept art that would indicate that he’s part of the film.

Not only that, but the Johnny Blaze version of the supernatural motorcycle enthusiast is said to occupy a similar role to that of Bruce Banner’s Hulk moving forward, in that he’ll be a regular supporting player in the MCU but won’t be getting his own standalone outing. Of course, you could say that about plenty of recognizable figures dating back to the earliest days of the franchise including War Machine, Hawkeye, Nick Fury and more, but none of them boast rippling green muscles, tight purple shorts or a head that’s on fire.

There’s been an awful lot of speculation swirling around Ghost Rider for a couple of years now and we’re still waiting on any sort of official word on how, when, where or why the cult favorite could be riding back into action, so it’s best to just sit tight and see how this one plays out. That being said, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ horror show vibe does at least fit the bill.