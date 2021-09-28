The most recent trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife received a mixed response from fans, who were wondering why there wasn’t a single joke to be found in the promo for what’s been hyped up as the supernatural comedy sequel we’ve all been waiting for since 1989.

It was an interesting choice to edit the footage in such a reverential fashion, but it’s not as if director Jason Reitman is taking the franchise originated by his father Ivan and leading it down the hard-hitting dramatic route that’s landed him four Academy Award nominations for writing, directing and producing Juno and Up in the Air.

After all, there’s a slew of top tier comedic talent attached to the project, and that’s without even mentioning the adorable mini Pufts that had Bill Murray in raptures, or a brand new ghost named Muncher who looks to be Afterlife‘s version of Slimer. A pair of new images from Empire Magazine have revealed the specter causing mayhem, which you can check out below.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Images Reveal Mischievous New Ghost 1 of 3

We’re just weeks away from Ghostbusters: Afterlife coming to theaters on November 19, and the early reactions praised the way Reitman and his cast have toed the line between nostalgia, fan service and telling a fresh story that leaves the door open for sequels. That’s exactly what we wanted to hear, especially when the last stab at the property proved so polarizing.