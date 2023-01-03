‘Glass Onion’ fans rejoice as Hugh Grant confirms what we were all waiting to hear

There’s so much to love about Glass Onion, the long-awaited sequel to 2019’s smash-hit murder mystery Knives Out that finally hit Netflix over the Christmas season. You might expect viewers to be most enamored with the twisty-turny narrative, or the A-list ensemble cast, but actually it’s a toss-up between Daniel Craig living his best life as Benoit Blanc and a certain hilarious cameo that we were not expecting.

You see, much to the delight of fans, Glass Onion quietly and implicitly reveals Blanc is queer by introducing a character that appears to be his husband in a brief scene. And they’re played by none other than Hugh Grant, who answers the door to Blanc’s apartment at one point in a snazzy apron, confirming the pair live together.

We all assumed as much, then, but now everyone’s rejoicing all over again following Grant officially declaring his role in the movie. While speaking to Collider, the iconic star assured us that, yes, they are in love, actually. “It is true,” Grant said, about the widespread interpretation of his cameo. “I’m married to James Bond.”

The fans are SCREAMING.

Although, to be honest, you didn’t really need to have a brain like Benoit Blanc to decipher these not-so-cryptic clues.

Well what else would he be doing there making homemade sourdough bread in a cute little husband apron? https://t.co/2atayTlS4e — Desi (@FranticMumble) January 2, 2023

Now we definitely need more of Grant in Knives Out 3.

OK so for the next one, send them on vacation, where Benoit can’t help but investigate the strange goings-on in the remote wine country setting. https://t.co/7EkxFGCoG4 — Elle Diaz (@ellediazromance) January 3, 2023

Don’t kill him off, though! You hear us, Rian Johnson — don’t you dare!

oh no hugh grant is about to be murdered right after his wedding https://t.co/K59bbUbuSO — BlindManBaldwin (@BlindManBaldwin) January 2, 2023

While the shocking revelation over who the actual killer in the movie is, not to mention an additional twist that occurs halfway through, has got people talking, it seems Hugh Grant’s cameo tops the sequel’s actual plot in grabbing the internet’s attention. Clearly, there’s only way for Johnson to go in the threequel, then. I mean, if we’re not getting the Muppets, then we need more of Blanc and his hubbie at least.