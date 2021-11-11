Godzilla And Hamtaro Combine For Strange Cross Promotion

Time for a bit of weird film history. All the way back in 2001, Godzilla, Mothra, and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack and Hamtaro: Adventures in Ham-Ham Land were both in theaters at the very same time. This spawned a Godzilla-themed character in the Hamtaro world — Godziham-kun.

At the time, special figurines were actually given out of Godziham-kun to help promote both films. Now, 20 years after this weird cross-promotion, the films will be shown in theaters across Japan as a special double feature. However, fans all around the world will have the opportunity to get their own brand new Godziham-kun figurines!

The new plastic figurines, as well as several plushies, are available in a multitude of colors including green, blue, red, gold, and silver. There is tons of other cross-promotional merchandise for the occasion also available on Godzilla’s official website now. These are set to ship out to customers on February 8, 2022.

You can see some of the figurines in the tweet below.

So, are you the ultimate Godzilla fan? Plan to pick up this weird and quirky bit of Hamtaro cross-over merch while it’s still possible? Are you just confused why both brands would still come together for such a wacky promotion? Sound off in the comments!