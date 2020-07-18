First Look At Godzilla Vs. Kong Fight Leaks Online, Teases Big Showdown

It hasn’t exactly been an easy road to theaters for Godzilla vs. Kong, which has now been delayed yet again and given its fifth – yes, fifth – release date, with the next installment in Legendary’s MonsterVerse now set to be with us in May 2021. The film is under a lot of pressure to deliver, too, after Godzilla: King of the Monsters disappointed both critically and commercially, leaving director Adam Wingard with the task of getting things back on track for the promising franchise.

Thankfully, he looks to be more than capable of that, with early reactions saying that Godzilla vs. Kong is the best outing in the series yet. But with no trailer available and very little promotional material to dig into, it’s hard to really get a feel for how things will turn out.

That all changes today, however, as Kaiju News Outlet has now shared the first official look at the two titular monsters facing off, courtesy of some toy packaging. And you can check it out for yourself in the tweet down below.

Pretty cool, right? Sure, it’s not as good as actual footage or even an official still, but it certainly gets the point across that this is going to be a monstrous showdown. Not that we expected anything less from the two titular creatures facing off, mind you. It’s also got us that much more excited to finally see a trailer.

When that may happen, we still don’t know, but with merchandise and promo art beginning to surface, like what we have here, we imagine it won’t be too long now before Warner Bros. peels back the lid on the hugely anticipated Godzilla vs. Kong.