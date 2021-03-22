Godzilla Vs. Kong Reportedly Cut A Post-Credits Scene Featuring [SPOILERS]

The first reactions to Godzilla vs. Kong have been hugely enthusiastic, and the MonsterVerse blockbuster is poised to deliver on expectations when it finally arrives next week. The hype train has been gathering steam ever since the initial trailer debuted to record-breaking success, and by all accounts, director Adam Wingard has delivered the movie that the fans want to see.

Where the franchise goes from here is a little murkier, though, with no further projects having been confirmed as of yet, but it’s surely only a matter of time before we find out what’s in store for the Titans. Wingard promised that a definitive winner will be named after the titular battle reaches its conclusion, but Warner Bros. are keeping their cards close to the chest for now.

Of course, any self-respecting shared universe always features a post-credits scene to tease upcoming events, but we can confirm having seen Godzilla vs. Kong that it doesn’t have a stinger, or at least not yet. Plenty of big budget titles get screened in advance without bonus footage, only for it to be added into the theatrical cut released to the masses, but as things stand, there’s no last minute cliffhanger before the movie cuts to black.

In fact, insider Daniel Richtman is now reporting that a post-credits scene was indeed filmed for Godzilla vs. Kong, but ultimately ended up being left on the cutting room floor for unknown reasons, and it would have introduced aliens into the mix. While the idea of little green men taking a swing at the iconic monsters seems far-fetched, let’s not forget that King of the Monsters established that Ghidora was an extraterrestrial being, so there could still be plans in store to have more of his kind end up on Earth.