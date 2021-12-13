Golden Globe nominations – all the big winners

Despite a cloud of controversy still lingering from last year, when the complete lack of diversity in the organization generated outrage and scrutiny, this year’s Golden Globes announcements are still generating plenty of excitement.

Fans are lauding the announcement that Squid Game, the surprise breakout Netflix hit, has pulled down several nominations, including nods for Best Drama, Best Actor in a Drama, and Best Supporting Actor in a Series, TV movie or Mini-series. Succession, as expected by many, also gained multiple nods, including dual Best Actor nominations for both Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong. Other notable nominees in the TV categories include Ted Lasso, Uzo Aduba, Issa Rae, Only Murders in the Building, and WandaVision.

Critical darlings The Power of the Dog and Belfast were the standouts of the Movie nominations with each garnering seven nominations apiece. King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Don’t Look Up, and West Side Story all followed with four noms going to each.

The 79th annual awards announcements were made Monday morning by Snoop Dogg in an interesting, to say the least, choice of personality that may be seeking to contrast the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s formerly lily-white makeup. Despite excitement over the announcements, many on social media are raising eyebrows that the lack of diversity in the Association has yet to be truly addressed.

We could have paid the Golden Globes dust and showed them we dont care until they show that they have made significant change.



But instead yall are bolstering their importance and re-enforcing the idea that their racist, problematic practices dont matter. In the name of "buzz". — Chillyboy Productions (@ChillyBoyYT) December 13, 2021

As of May of this year, none of the Association’s 87 members was a person of color. This fact was instrumental in NBC’s decision to not air the 2022 ceremony. NBC has stated that they, “believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

I’m just going to come out and say it, for the most part the #GoldenGlobes nominations are pretty damn strong this year. There are a few surprises but nothing too crazy. Their new members seem to be definitely turning that ship around. — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) December 13, 2021

The HFPA has overhauled its submissions and nominations processes since May and has hired a more diverse board with 21 new members. The ceremony will take place on January 9th but it remains to be seen what kind of star power will be walking down the red carpet for the untelevised affair. The Critics Choice Awards will take place on the same night and will be airing on the CW that same evening.